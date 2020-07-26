New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

NYSE RCL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

