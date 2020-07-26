New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Concho Resources worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth $145,576,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

