New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 213 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

