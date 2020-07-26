New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,989 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

