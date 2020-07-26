Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

