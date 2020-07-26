NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy looks well positioned for further growth as it's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have boosted its distributable cash flows of the partnership. NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of IDRs is creating a more efficient & transparent structure along with boosting the prospects of the firm. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry, which restricts its financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. While the partnership has announced several steps, including a cut in its 2020 budget for preserving liquidity, the spectacular oil crash is set to impact NuStar’s fortunes by drastically lowering the volume of products delivered.. Hence, NuStar warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NS. TheStreet lowered NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NS opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977,335 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 157,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

