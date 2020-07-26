NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHA. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 279.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the first quarter worth $113,000.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

