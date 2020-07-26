NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,810.39 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,321.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 202.16 EPS for the current year.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

