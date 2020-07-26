Nwam LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

