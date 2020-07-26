Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Splunk by 14.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.73. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.