Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 109,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

