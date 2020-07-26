Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.