Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ciena by 6.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,760. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

CIEN stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

