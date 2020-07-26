Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $712,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

L opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

