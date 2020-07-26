Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after buying an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

