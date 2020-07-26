Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $74,258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

RGLD opened at $136.25 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.