Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading Down 2.7%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.31, 3,241 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

