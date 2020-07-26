Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $52,048,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $182,000.

NTCO opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

