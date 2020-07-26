Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 236.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of MCY opened at $41.67 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

