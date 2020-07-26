Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $402.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHN. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

