Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $105,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $32,823,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

