Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial cut Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

