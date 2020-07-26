Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 156.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.