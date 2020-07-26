Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.30 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

