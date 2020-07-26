Parallel Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.