Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

BOH opened at $59.18 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

