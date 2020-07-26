Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.