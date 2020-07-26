Parallel Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

