Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 211.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

