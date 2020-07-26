Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

