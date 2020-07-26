Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

