Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 592.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.72. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

