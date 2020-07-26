Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $11,146,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,008,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 270,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,339,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $14.43 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

