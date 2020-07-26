Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

IRBO opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.