Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

