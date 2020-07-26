Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. AXA boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -211.88, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $198.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

