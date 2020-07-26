Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,077 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE:APLE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.