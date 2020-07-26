Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

