Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

