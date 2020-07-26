Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BXP stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

