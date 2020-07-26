Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

BATS IYT opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

