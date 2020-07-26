Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.20. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 8,619,253 shares changing hands.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

