Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 658,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

