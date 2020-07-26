Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its position in Amazon.com by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.