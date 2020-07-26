Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

