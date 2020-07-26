Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 158.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

PBH stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,939 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,342 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

