ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $30.87, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 7.12% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

