ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $109.53

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.55, but opened at $109.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 44,580,090 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,000.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 257,981 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 243,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,584,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 943.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 139,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.