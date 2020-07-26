ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Up 1.3%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.92, 3,173 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.05% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

