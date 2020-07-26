PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,043,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $81.46 on Friday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $89.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

